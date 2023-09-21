UMF Emery Community Arts Center features concert by guitarist Liam Grant on his “Amoskeag” album release tour, Sept. 24

FARMINGTON – The UMF Emery Community Arts Center is featuring a concert by guitarist Liam Grant at 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24. The event is open to the public with a suggested donation of $10 for general admission, $5 for UMF students with I.D.

Liam Grant is an instrumental guitar player with a punk ethos cut from the American Primitive cloth, presenting a style of solo instrumental steel string guitar that combines techniques and melodies from country blues, jazz, old time music and bluegrass, while borrowing from minimalism, hindustani classical, improvisational, drone, avant-garde and experimental music.

Originally from Maine with strong roots in Farmington and Industry, Grant’s new album is largely inspired by his family’s heritage in the state and includes tracks such as “Androscoggin River Ragg,” “Stratton-Eustis,” Last Night on Dead River,” and “Kenduskeag.”

He made his debut in 2021 with his album “Swung Heavy: Gitarr for Fanatics,” released through the Sound-O-Mat, which was met with seemingly endless touring through 2022 and 2023, both solo and with seasoned veterans such as Mike Gangloff (Pelt, Black Twig Pickers) and Buck Curran (Arborea).

The Emery Community Arts Center is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. For more information contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.