UMF Emery Community Arts Center hosts Mt. Blue High School Art Show “Celebrating Creativity!” May 13 – June 3

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to once again welcome the Mt. Blue High School Art Show to the Emery Community Arts Center. The exhibit, “Celebrating Creativity!” will be on display from May 13 through June 3. An opening reception will be held Saturday, May 13, from 2-4 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Mt. Blue art teachers Pam Chernesky and Kim Jacques are excited to see students’ work return to the Emery Community Arts Center Gallery as the exhibit provides them with a wonderful opportunity to share their work with the community.

Art classes at the high school provide students with the opportunity to develop skills as well as learning to think and work like artists in the studio. Students enjoy choice-based assignments where they can create personally relevant works around a theme or solve a design challenge. Students practice ideation, developing skills, creating, then reflect and share their work

The Mt. Blue High School Art Show features a wide variety of work from both Semester one and two art classes, including Introduction to Art, Drawing, 2D Art, STEAM, 3D Art, Ceramics, Art for Social Justice, Advanced Art and AP Art.

This year’s exhibit will also feature MBC teacher/staff artwork.

More on the UMF Emery Community Arts Center:

The Emery Community Arts Center is an innovative, experimental venue for the arts in Western Maine. It features an exciting 2,500-square-foot, 109-seat multipurpose performance space with dynamic vertical foldaway doors that open onto an outdoor performance area and a 1,600-square-foot Flex-Space gallery for traditional exhibits, new media and performance art. A dramatic interior corridor offers additional exhibition space and connects the center with the UMF Alumni Theater.

The Emery Arts Center gallery is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Closed Sundays and holidays. Please check Emery’s website for updates at wpsites.maine.edu/emerycommunityartscenter/

For more information contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.