UMF Emery Community Arts Center presents Outdoor Summer Concerts in June, July and August

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is presenting a 2023 Outdoor Summer Concert Series featuring free, live music on the lawn of the Emery Community Arts Center this summer in June, July and August.

All concerts are open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring lawn chairs or a picnic blanket. In case of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to Emery’s performance space.

UMF Summer Concert Series events:

Friday, June 30, 7 p.m., Lumus

Lumus is a 5-piece, mostly-90s covers, pop band from Farmington, Maine. Their unique style fuses tight grooves and transcendent vocal harmonies with dance-your-face off rhythms. Now hailed as one of the top five of ‘Franklin County’s Top Five’ by fans, band members include: Frank Giampietro, bass; Brendan Hickey, guitar and vocals; Savannah Leavitt, vocals; Jordyn Libby, vocals; Ethan Wright, drums.

Saturday, July 29, 7 p.m., Coleman Martin

Coleman Martin is the music rolling out of the hills of Farmington, powerful and unique. Accompanied by Maelyn Leighton on violin they work towards creating notable original music. Martin recently released his debut album, “Verbal Contracts,” and is a recurring performer at the Kingfield POPS, Farmington Fiddlehead Festival, Campfire Chronicles and Harry’s Hill.

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2 p.m., Elena Ciampa & Friends

Award-winning multi-genre musician, vocalist, composer, songwriter, arranger and bandleader, Elena Ciampa is a lifelong musician and vocalist who began performing on piano and voice at an early age in church, schools and public events. She is now performing, recording and producing her original pieces. Listeners can expect thoughtful writing and melodic expression from Elena’s songs, compositions and arrangements.

Friday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Dead Gowns

Dead Gowns is the project of Portland-Maine singer-songwriter Geneviève Beaudoin. In her latest collection, the “HOW EP,” she pushes “expressive arrangements and raw melodies into a glowing spectacle” (Foxy Digitalis). Both urgent and sincere, it’s “the sound of a songwriter coming good on all her promises and then some” (For the Rabbits).

The Emery Arts Center is located on Academy St. (between Main St. and High St.) in downtown Farmington. For more information contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.

More on the UMF Emery Community Arts Center

The Emery Community Arts Center is an innovative, experimental venue for the arts in Western Maine. It features an exciting 2,500-square-foot, 109-seat multipurpose performance space with dynamic vertical foldaway doors that open onto an outdoor performance area and a 1,600-square-foot Flex-Space gallery for traditional exhibits, new media and performance art. A dramatic interior corridor offers additional exhibition space and connects the center with the UMF Alumni Theater.