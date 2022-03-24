UMF Emery Community Arts Center presents spring piano concerts, March 29, 30 and April 14

FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington music faculty members will be performing several spring piano concerts in the Performance Space in the Emery Community Arts Center on March 29 and 30, and April 14. The events are free and open to the public. According to current Covid protocol, masks are required in all inside University spaces.

“A Performance of Piano Technologies: Strings, Hammers and Digital Files”

Featuring Pianist Steven Pane

March 29 at 4:30 p.m. & March 30 at 11:45 a.m.

Join Steven Pane, UMF professor of music, for a performance inspired by Marshall McLuhan’s idea that technology is an extension of our body–from foot-to-wheel, nervous system-to-electricity, the performed keyboard works portray their particular technology in compelling ways. Pieces include the acoustic technology of Franz Liszt’s Sposalizio to the interactive media of Christopher Cerrone’s Hoyt-Schermerhorn for piano and live electronics. The program technology extends to video with the premiere of “Remnants,” a series of short films by Ann Bartges, inspired by J. S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations. Remnants considers the cyclical compositional structures from Aria, Variation 19 and Variation 25, and applies these concepts of repetition and counterpoint to imagery from the routines of everyday life.

“Tonight at Noon: Charles Mingus at 100”

Featuring Pianist Aaron Wyanski

April 14 at 7 p.m.

Join Aaron Wyanski, UMF assistant professor of music composition, for a solo piano recital celebrating the centennial of musical visionary Charles Mingus.

For more information, contact Ann Bartges, director of UMF Emery Community Arts Center at ann.bartges@maine.edu or 207-778-7461.