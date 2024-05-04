UMF Emery Community Arts Center welcomes Mt. Blue High School Art Show, May 16 – June 1

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is excited to once again welcome the Mt. Blue High School Art Show to the Emery Community Arts Center. The exhibit, “Artful Antics,” will be on display from May 16 through June 1. An opening reception will be held Thursday, May 16, from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Mt. Blue art teachers Pam Chernesky and Kim Jacques are thrilled to see students’ work return to the Emery Community Arts Center Gallery as the exhibit provides them with a wonderful opportunity to share their work with the community.

“Artful Antics” is a playful celebration of student voice and choice. The exhibition includes artwork from a wide variety of art courses where artists create original pieces based on their personal interests and ideas. Viewers will experience an extensive range of 2D and 3D materials and processes including collage, painting, printmaking, pastels, mixed media, ceramics, fiber arts and sculpture. The exhibit also includes artworks from MBC staff who embrace sharing their own artistic voice alongside our student artists.