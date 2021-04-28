UMF graduating Bachelor of Fine Arts students present reading of capstone work, April 29

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington will be featuring a virtual reading by 10 graduating Bachelor of Fine Arts students on Thursday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Students will be presenting work from their capstone writing portfolios. The reading is free and open to the public at the following Zoom link.

The student readers include: Avery Allen from Cromwell, Connecticut; Hannah Binder from Farmington; Allison Jarvis from Wells; Ciera Miller from Farmington; Sophie Murray from Rockland; Billie Rose Newby from Wilmington, Delaware; Makena Pauly from Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Cori Schneider from Foxboro, Massachusetts; Lowell Warren from Marlborough, Massachusetts; and Kyra Zabel from Greene, Rhode Island.

“What a pleasure it’s been to watch this group of astounding writers find their voices over the past four years. Fiction and creative nonfiction writers, poets, and screenwriters, they bring their unique worldviews and sense of story to the page,” said Amy Neswald, assistant professor of Creative Writing. “The Creative Writing department is so proud of the accomplishments and commitment of our 2021 graduating seniors.”

This BFA reading is sponsored by the UMF Creative Writing Department.