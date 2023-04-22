UMF hosts interactive events by Libra Scholar mp Warming, April 22, 24, 26

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to host a series of interactive events by Libra Scholar, mp Warming, April 22, 24 and 26. mp Warming is a multidisciplinary artist, performer and socially engaged art activist. She is the founder of the Art/NaturSci Movement and Art Science Exhibits Berlin. These events are free and open to the public.

Earth Day Curator’s Talk by Libra Professor mp Warming

Precious Cargo, Precious World

Saturday, April 22, 2023, 4 p.m.

UMF Art Gallery

This talk will highlight the history of curator mp Warming’s Art Science Exhibits Berlin enterprise, created and consistently recreated by artists and scientists, and include an informal walk-through of the “Precious Cargo, Precious World” exhibition, which will expand on her multidisciplinary approach.

In partnership with Captain Cornelius Bockermann and his incomparable AVONTUUR cargo schooner, Warming launched the Art/NaturSci Movement in 2020. The project continues to promote zero carbon for shipping internationally. The art that traveled aboard is showcased in this exhibition.

Workshop: Performing the Environment

Burying the Anthropocene Monday, April 24, 4 p.m.

Meet at the stone bridges next to the Roberts Learning Center Main Street parking lot.

Libra Professor mp Warming will lead a collaborative group performance. In paleontology, paleoceanography, and paleoclimatology our current Anthropocene period is researched, discussed, and hotly debated. Plastic molecules, pollution, and chemical compounds of our era have dramatically affected the Earth permanently. What will come after our next millennium depends on humankind. Bring a shovel (if possible) and ideas on future discoveries and sustainable actions, as we perform a ritual to move past the devastation, plant seeds (metaphoric or real) for a sustainable future, and turn the corner, collectively, in our minds’ eyes. Bring a trowel or shovel if you have one handy.

Workshop: The Evolution of Beauty

Wednesday, April 26, 11:45 a.m.

UMF Art Gallery

Libra Professor mp Warming leads a drawing workshop for educators, artists, and students based on Darwinian ideas of aesthetic agency. If all species have aesthetic agency and humankind are creatives, it follows that (almost) everyone can draw. Whether it be squiggly lines, graphs, or scientific illustrations, scientists most often express their research and discoveries visually. In this exercise, students learn to teach evolution through their drawings.

More on mp Warming

Curator mp Warming is a multidisciplinary artist and performer and socially engaged art activist. She is the founder of the Art/NaturSci Movement and Art Science Exhibits Berlin. Her environmental art projects include international, large-scale exhibitions and installations, most recently at the Venice Biennale. Warming likens her art partnerships to a contemporary Warhol Factory, “without the beds and drugs.” Her exhibitions educate audiences on ArtSci, climate change, and possibilities for ecosystem regeneration. She works to share leading-edge perspectives with fellow artists, art writers, art educators, curators, and students of all ages. In her collaborative practice, Warming has worked alongside hymenopterists, lepidopterists, oceanographers, ornithologists, and paleontologists in major museums of natural history and in field research. Her work is also informed by innovative architects and businesses, non-profits, and technology, as together we seek pathways toward sustainability.

These events are made possible by the Libra Professorship Program which brings scholars of national and international prominence to University of Maine System campuses to provides students and community with outstanding models of teaching, research, and public service. They are co-sponsored by the Division of the Arts and the Division of Natural Sciences.

The UMF Art Gallery is dedicated to bringing contemporary art to the campus and regional communities. The gallery is located at 246 Main Street, behind the Admissions Office. Gallery hours are Tuesdays-Sundays 12-4 p.m., and by appointment. Please contact Sarah at maline@maine.edu or 778-1062 for more information or to make an appointment.