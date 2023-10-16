UMF looks to the holidays with annual Arts & Crafts Show

FARMINGTON — Looking for that special gift for the holidays? Visit the University of Maine at Farmington’s annual Arts & Crafts Show 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in the UMF Olsen Student Center on South Street in Farmington.

Crafters, artists, cottage industries and entrepreneurs will display their creative works at this open-to-the-public sale.

All items are handcrafted with a focus on locally-produced products. Natural, organic and homemade foods include spices, honey, maple syrup, canned goods, candy and holiday baked goods and decorations. One-of-a-kind items feature locally-grown knitwear, handmade items, quilted articles and baby clothes. Unique arts & crafts gifts include stained glass, photography, jewelry, basketry, hand weaving, metal working, wood products and much more.

This event is sponsored by the UMF Conference and Events Office. For more information, including table rental, please call the UMF office at 207-778-7344 or send an email to Ernestine Hutchinson at eleight@maine.edu.