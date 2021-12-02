UMF New Commons Project features Arthur Miller’s award-winning drama, “Death of a Salesman,” Dec. 9-12

FARMINGTON – The New Commons Project at the University of Maine at Farmington is featuring Arthur Miller’s award-winning drama, “Death of a Salesman.” The performance will take place at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center, Dec. 9-11, at 7 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

The show is free and open to the public, however, reservations are strongly recommended, and Covid protocols require masks in all campus indoor spaces and signing in for possible contact tracing. Anyone interested in attending can register at https://forms.gle/DrT4EHUnLdqjDAjb8.

The show is directed by Linda Britt, an award-winning playwright who is a veteran director at Community Little Theatre in Auburn, and who led multiple productions with Out of the Box Theater that received Moss Hart Memorial Awards from the New England Theatre Conference.

The cast, comprised of community members as well as UMF faculty, staff, students, and alumni, is headed by Mark Hazard as Willy Loman and Cheryl Reynolds as Linda Loman. The other cast members are Jeff Thomson (Biff), Gavin Pickering (Happy), Henry Wanat (Bernard), Tim Davis (Charley), Stan Spilecki (Ben), Joel Johnson (Howard), Laura Church (The Woman), Grayson Koelbl (Stanley), Anna Heneise (Miss Forsythe) and Katie O’Donnell (Jenny/Letta).

The stage manager is Matty Bernard. Stan Spilecki is the scenic and lighting designer, and Joel Johnson is the sound designer. Other production team members include Amy Neswald (hair and make-up) and Jayne Decker (stage combat) along with costumers Susan Brown and Laura Church, assistant stage manager Catie Meehan and board operator Brian Church.

Please contact Kristen Case, co-director of the New Commons Project, for more information kristen.case@maine.edu; 207-778-7239.