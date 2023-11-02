UMF presents “A Pianist’s Playlist: Steven Pane Performing Five, Five-Minute Works,” Nov. 7 & 8

FARMINGTON – Steven Pane, professor of music at UMF, will perform five, five-minute compositions on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m., in Nordica Auditorium, UMF Merrill Hall, with a repeat performance Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 12:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

Organized in the spirit of a playlist, the selection of works both connect and contrast with one another. From Toru Takemitsu’s ‘celestially light’ Rain Tree Sketch II (1992) and the Parisian spirit of Germaine Tailleferre Sicilienne (1928) to Rachmaninoff’s passionate Etude Tableaux 5 (1916) and the virtuosity of Karen Tanaka’s Techno Etude No. 1 (2000) and Serge Prokofiev’s Toccata (1911.) The program concludes with a Q and A.