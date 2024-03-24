UMF presents first-ever campus student production of “The Sacred Prostitute and Other Plays” by Mina Loy, April 4-7

FARMINGTON – Students at the University of Maine at Farmington will present the first-ever campus student production of “The Sacred Prostitute and Other Plays” by Mina Loy. Written nearly 100 years ago by Loy, an artist, poet, playwright, feminist, and entrepreneur, the illuminating plays explore many of yesterday’s and today’s issues with ribald and provocative humor.

This next stop on the world premiere tour will take place on Thursday through Sunday, April 4, 5, and 6 at 7:30 p.m., and April 7 at 2 p.m., in the Performance Space in the Emery Community Arts Center. Admission is $8 for the general public, $7 for seniors, and $5 for students with student ID.

Directed by Melissa C. Thompson, UMF associate professor of Visual and Performing Arts, the plays include, “Collision,” “Cittàbapini,” “Sacred Prostitute” and “The Pamperers.” They were written in the early 20th century and are as much literary as theatrical. Loy’s work pushes the boundaries of modern art, music, and stage design.

Prior to the UMF production, Thompson directed and performed in the world premiere of these same plays with the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University.

“This is such a great opportunity for my students to see their own issues in history and create a partnership with the audience where we can all explore the issues together,” Thompson said.

After the UMF production, Thompson and her students will be creating a digital resource guide for educators or theatre professionals working with Loy’s plays. The guide will include a link to the Farmington production.

“My students are really excited to stretch their theatrical skills with their performance,” Thompson said. “They are really investing themselves in the process and helping to determine what it looks like on stage. They will be working with a production designer from Michigan State University as they help to give birth to new, creative stage design.”

Thompson is an artist, a scholar, and a co-founder of the multi-disciplinary arts project The Sacred Heart Archive. As a fat, disabled, feminist performer, her personal performance aesthetic is inspired by embarrassing matters of the heart, the remembrance of trivial events, and depictions of physical endurance and vulnerability. She has performed and conducted devised physical theatre workshops both nationally and internationally, working with a diverse group of artists from Richard Gough of the Center for Performance Research to the Jerusalem English-Speaking Theatre to Tim Miller of the “NEA Four”.

Her original multi-disciplinary performance piece, “The Key Said Run and the Door Said Fly,” created and performed with Julia Hinderlie, has been featured at many spaces across the United States, including the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art and Highways Performance Space, and she has ongoing collaborations with The Wandering Uterus Project, with whom she created and toured the interactive performance installation “ALL NIGHT CHECK: Beautiful Young Ladies to Perform for You,” which was featured at the Festival of Original Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Thompson received her Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she specialized in experimental performance, gender studies, and critical theory.

Ensemble Cast and Crew:

Aidan Lucas—Westbrook

Chloe Allen—Windham

Grayson Price—Winterport

Maggie Karnes—Bangor

Mia Chestnutt—Farmington

Sebastian Petrak—Unity and Belfast

Zander Larriviere—Wilton

Stage Manager: Kelly Gentilo—Bethesda, Maryland

Costume Designer: Jo Le Mahieu—Concord, New Hampshire

Foley Artist: Grayson Price—Winterport

Front of House: Abby Towne—Fairfield, Eva Tebbutt—Brunswick, Miranda Shelley—Rangeley

For more information, contact Melissa Thompson melissa.thompson@maine.edu.