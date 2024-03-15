UMF presents “Watermusic” for violin and piano featuring Duo Franchini, March 28

FARMINGTON – The Office of Experiential and Global Education at the University of Maine at Farmington in collaboration with ArtsFarmington, is thrilled to present “Watermusic,” a captivating concert performed by the esteemed Duo Franchini. The event is scheduled for March 28, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Nordica Auditorium in Merrill Hall on the UMF campus. Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.

Watermusic offers a unique musical journey inspired by bodies of water from the Venetian canals and the coasts of Pescara to the Maine seaside. Featuring Cecilia Franchini on piano and Stefania Franchini on violin, the concert will include pieces by composers such as R. Drigo, C. Dancla, G. Sgambati, F. Mendelssohn, F. Liszt, C. Debussy, N. Skalkottas, A. Beach and O. Respighi.

Cecilia Franchini, a professor of chamber music at the Music Conservatory in Venice, Italy, and Stefania Franchini, a violin professor at the Music Conservatory in Pescara, Italy, are celebrated for their contributions to classical music. Both are 2024 UMF Libra Scholars, and their residency includes the mentorship of seven of their students from Italy who will collaborate with UMF students on projects exploring the intersection of music and the environment.

Cecilia’s career has been distinguished by performances across the globe and a deep commitment to chamber music, highlighted by her leadership in founding the Simultaneo Ensemble. Stefania, a winner of numerous competitions and a veteran performer with prestigious orchestras, brings her rich experience in chamber music and solo performance to the duo.

This concert is not only a showcase of international talent but also a part of a broader educational experience facilitated by the Libra Scholars Program, which aims to enrich the UMF community through global cultural exchanges.

The Nordica Auditorium is located in Merrill Hall on the UMF campus, and free admission ensures that this exceptional musical experience is accessible to all. For more information, please contact Steven Pane at pane@maine.edu.

About the Artists:

Cecilia Franchini, a virtuoso pianist and chamber music professor, has performed internationally and led innovative projects that bridge cultural divides through music. She is a passionate educator and advocate for the transformative power of music education.

Stefania Franchini, an accomplished violinist and music educator, has garnered acclaim for her performances in chamber and orchestral settings worldwide. Her dedication to teaching and performing has made her a respected figure in the classical music community.

Together, the Duo Franchini exemplifies the blend of technical mastery and expressive depth that defines great musical artistry. Their performance of Watermusic promises to be a memorable evening that celebrates the beauty and complexity of the world’s waters through the universal language of music.