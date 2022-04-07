UMF Visiting Writers Series presents fiction writer Gregory Brown

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents fiction writer Gregory Brown as the popular program’s final reader of the season. Brown will read from his work at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, in The Landing at the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the author.

For current UMS Covid policy for visitors, go to https://www.maine.edu/together/community-guidance/everyone/

Reservations can be made at: https://forms.gle/BnkQS4cHkWp1FUF47

Brown’s debut novel, “The Lowering Days” (HarperCollins), set in the 1980s in Maine, explores family, the power of myths and environmental exploitation in powerful and poetic prose. His work has also been published in Green Mountain Review, Alaska Quarterly Review, and Tin House, among others, and he is the recipient of Narrative Magazine’s 30 Below Prize.

He is a graduate of Columbia University and earned his MFA from the Iowa Writers Workshop.

“The Lowering Days” is available for pre-purchase at UMF University Bookstore and Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.

More Information on the UMF Creative Writing Program

As the only Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program in the state of Maine and one of only three in all of New England, the UMF program invites students to work with faculty, who are practicing writers, in workshop-style classes to discover and develop their writing strengths in the genres of poetry, fiction, and non-fiction. Small classes, an emphasis on individual conferencing, and the development of a writing portfolio allow students to see themselves as artists and refine their writing under the guidance of accomplished and published faculty mentors.

Students can pursue internships to gain real-world writing and publishing experience by working on campus with The Sandy River Review, a student-run literary magazine; Ripple Zine, a feminist magazine; The Farmington Flyer, a university newspaper; or Alice James Books, an award-winning poetry publishing house.