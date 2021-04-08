UMF Visiting Writers Series presents remote live reading by award-winning author Jennifer Militello, April 15

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents poet and non-fiction writer Jennifer Militello as the popular program’s final reader of the season. Militello will read from her work in a remote live reading at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 15. The reading will be followed by a question and answer talkback with the author.

Audience may attend by invitation only. To request an invitation to the virtual reading, please contact Amy Neswald at amy.neswald@maine.edu.

Militello’s ”Knock Wood: A Memoir in Essays” presents a woven tapestry of memory, dream, personal history, and family story. It was the 2019 winner of the Dzanc Books Nonfiction prize. Her other works include a forthcoming poetry collection “The Pact.” Her writing has been featured in “The Paris Review,” “Ploughshares,” and “Best American Poetry.” Militello’s work has earned multiple awards and honors including Barbara Bradley Award, the Yeats Poetry Prize and the Ruskin Art Club Poetry Award.

Militello is a current faculty member in the New England College MFA program.

“Knock Wood: A Memoir in Essays” is available for pre-order at Devany, Doak, and Garret Booksellers and the UMF University Bookstore.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.