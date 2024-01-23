Undercover Band plays concert to benefit Camp Susan Curtis

ELIOT – Listen, Dance, Donate! Southern Maine’s favorite party band, Undercover, is playing at the Eliot Regatta Banquet & Conference Center, on Saturday January 27th from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Camp Susan Curtis, a nonprofit summer camp that gives life-changing camp experiences to Maine children facing economic hardship. There is a $20 entrance fee to attend. Undercover will play a wide range of classic hits, from Van Morrison and The Beatles to ABBA and the B52s, so there will be a little something for everyone. The event will also include a silent auction to raise additional funds for the camp.

Camp Susan Curtis is the only camp in Maine that provides a free, 10-day camp experience exclusively for Maine children facing economic hardship – an experience that this population of children often can’t access due to limited financial resources.

At camp, kids join a supportive community that encourages them to try new things, connect with nature, build positive relationships, and develop the essential life skills that will help them find their path to a bright future. Since 1974, CSC has served over 19,000 children facing economic hardship from across the State of Maine.

More about Camp Susan Curtis: The mission of Camp Susan Curtis is to provide a transformative camp experience that nurtures self-confidence and a sense of belonging in Maine children facing economic hardship, with the long-term vision that all of Maine children feel valued and have the opportunity to thrive. Located on 100 acres of pristine conservation land, kids in need get to learn and grow in the beautiful Maine outdoors. They get to take swimming lessons, learn how to ride a bike, try kayaking, or hike a mountain for the very first time. Through supportive relationships with mentors and peers, kids gain the self-confidence needed to believe in themselves. Learn more at susancurtis.org.