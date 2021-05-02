Upcoming auditions for RFA’s one act festival



RANGELEY -The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold open auditions on Saturday, May 15, beginning at 2 p.m. for a series of small cast, one act plays to be presented on July, 1, 2, 4, and 5. Each play will have a unique director.

Plays include “The Reading of the Will,” “Morning of a Private Eye,” “Boy Meets Girl in Washington,” and “Optimism.” During auditions, masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed. Expect to do a series of readings “off the cuff.”

The casts for individual plays will not overlap backstage on the nights of production. All Covid-19 social distancing restrictions will be followed in staging and presentation, and all COVID-19 state restrictions regarding audience size and social distancing will be observed.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.