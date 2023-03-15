USAF Band and Singing Sergeants to perform in Farmington, April 2

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Air Force Band & Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. will be performing in Farmington on April 2. This event is part of the USAF tour through Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present, and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe. All concerts are free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. Ticket information for these concerts is available at EventBrite.com/USAF-Farmington or Shannon Smith 778-4726