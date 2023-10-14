Vienna Union Hall hosts fundraising Halloween Dance Party, October 28

VIENNA – Join the Vienna Union Hall for an evening of dancing fun and help raise funds for the Hall. On Saturday, October 28, at 7 p.m., Vienna Union Hall will host the Ice Out Band. Tickets are $15 and available through their website or at the door.

The Vienna Union Hall, located at 5 Vienna Mountain Road, is one of central Maine’s hidden gems. Their mission is to promote and to entertain our communities by offering a wide variety of live performing arts (music, dance, theatre). So many people have enjoyed shows at the Union Hall over the years and they would like to make sure that they can continue the tradition into the next generation. Funds are used to maintain the Hall building and also to improve the performance space (sound, lighting, etc.)

The Ice Out Band is composed of five dedicated musicians from Farmington, Vienna, and Chesterville who have been rocking out together for almost twenty years. Playing original songs by guitarist Steve Richardson and covers of classic rock tunes, they have entertained people from Sugarloaf to the Maine coast. Members are Steve Richardson on guitar, Mike Sayward on drums, Dick Hoisington on congas and vocals, John Whitney on bass and Jay Naliboff on keys, rhythm guitar, and sax. They know how to make you get up and dance and can’t wait to be back at the Union Hall again.

They hope you will join in for a spirited evening – costumes are optional, but encouraged. For more information contact Tim Davis at

viennaunionhall@gmail.com