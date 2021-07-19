Vienna Union Hall reopens with benefit concert July 31

VIENNA — The Vienna Union Hall announced it will reopen 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 after missing the 2020 season due to Covid-19.

The show will be a fundraising concert featuring John Archard and the Hiram Knightly Band.

Tickets will be by donation at the door with the suggested donation of $12. Due to Covid-19 all attendees must be fully vaccinated or masks are required.

The Vienna Union Hall is one of Central Maine’s hidden treasures. Before the pandemic it hosted Dave Mallet, Jonathan Edwards, the Mallet Brothers, the Katahdin Valley Boys, and many local and well-known acts that have found it a unique venue with great acoustics and enthusiastic audiences. With support from the community, we will continue to able to bring affordable quality entertainment to the Vienna Union Hall.

More information can be found here.