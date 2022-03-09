Vienna Woods Players call for auditions

VIENNA – The Vienna Woods Players, a community theatre group, is seeking actors for the summer production of Rick Abbot’s play, “But Why Bump Off Barnaby?”

This play is a hilarious, fast-paced mix of murder and mayhem in three acts.

Auditions will be held Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 from 1-3 p.m. in the North Vienna Methodist Church fellowship hall (at the rear of the church) located at 572 Tower Road in Vienna.

Four performances will be held on July 14, 15, and 16 at the Vienna Union Hall.

Cast includes;

Medkins, a serenely capable butler

Magnolia, a very apprehensive maid

Orion Leduc, an arthritic British baronet

Barbara Folcey, a poor relation of the Leducs

Lady Barbara Fenwick, a rather deaf peeress

Rosalind Barstow, a flamboyant fortune-hunter

Cleo Barton, a middle-aged Hollywood actress

Jeff Barnett, an intrepid police reporter

Miss Barnsdale, an old nearsighted family governess

Dora Dunstock, an adorable young dimwit.

For more information please contact Tim Davis at tim9davis@gmail.com or call (207) 293-2309. Also, visit us on our Face Book Page (Vienna Woods Players, Maine)