Vienna Woods Players call for auditions

VIENNA – The Vienna Woods Players, a community theatre group, is seeking actors for the summer production of Rick Abbot’s play, “But Why Bump Off Barnaby?”
This play is a hilarious, fast-paced mix of murder and mayhem in three acts.
Auditions will be held Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20 from 1-3 p.m. in the North Vienna Methodist Church fellowship hall (at the rear of the church) located at 572 Tower Road in Vienna.
Four performances will be held on July 14, 15, and 16 at the Vienna Union Hall.
Cast includes;
Medkins, a serenely capable butler
Magnolia, a very apprehensive maid
Orion Leduc, an arthritic British baronet
Barbara Folcey, a poor relation of the Leducs
Lady Barbara Fenwick, a rather deaf peeress
Rosalind Barstow, a flamboyant fortune-hunter
Cleo Barton, a middle-aged Hollywood actress
Jeff Barnett, an intrepid police reporter
Miss Barnsdale, an old nearsighted family governess
Dora Dunstock, an adorable young dimwit.
For more information please contact Tim Davis at tim9davis@gmail.com or call (207) 293-2309. Also, visit us on our Face Book Page (Vienna Woods Players, Maine)