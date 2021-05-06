“Watercolors” exhibition featuring the art of Denis LeBlanc

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host a reception for “Watercolors” – Paintings Denis Leblanc, at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, located in the lobby of the RFA Lakeside Theater, on Saturday May 29, from 5:30 – 7:00 PM. Enjoy complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine) and meet the artist. The Exhibit continues through June 28, 2021. Social distancing will be observed, and masks and hand sanitizer will be provided.

The RFA historically has had a maximum of 40 attendees at art openings. We will have hand sanitizing stations and offer free masks to anyone that does not have one, so please feel free to come and view the art while feeling comfortable to be able to maintain social distancing. General Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10-2.

Born in Lewiston, Maine, Leblanc became interested in art at the age of nine. Oils were used in the early years, until the age of twenty, when he stopped painting altogether. Denis took up painting again in 1994, after encouragement from many who had seen his work. This time, however, he tried his hand at watercolor. In watercolor, Denis was able to achieve the look he desired, and has painted professionally since.

Denis photographs places of interest and brings the photos to his studio in Auburn, Maine, where he visualizes his painting from the photo. He begins his work by sketching in detail with pencil. He uses a combination of watercolor techniques to achieve a strong image. He uses both transparent and opaque paint to deliver his unique look.

Although inspired by Andrew Wyeth, Denis is self-taught, enabling him to remain true to his own style without influence from other artists.

Since 1995 he has won numerous awards throughout New England and the East Coast. When not on the road attending shows, during the winter months, Denis spends his time on private commission work for clients as well as creating new inspiring works.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.