Welcome 2024 at the Kingfield Friday Artwalk

KINGFIELD – Kick off the New Year with the Kingfield Friday Artwalk Friday, Jan. 5, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

The High Peaks Artisan Guild’s Featured Artist this month is Susan Berry Taylor. “The narrative and expressive aspects of my work are a synthesis of mind, body, and spirit,” notes Taylor. Formally trained as a printmaker in etching and lithography, Taylor says she has “translated this process into oil painting using mostly knives and mediums to draw with paint, glazing in layers creating a sculptural quality with color and texture.

“Inspiration comes from within known as ‘painting the source,’ and by directly observed nature reinterpreted in the studio. The intuitive process of painting and responding is exhilarating! Organic subjects such as flowers, figures, landscapes, seascapes, snowscapes, and skyscapes best capture the spiritual dimension I seek to convey. I look for the extraordinary among the so-called ordinary places where I wander.

“My website reflects the interweaving of my dual vocations as Episcopal Priest ordained in 2013 and as a graduate of the Maine Collage of Art in 1993. ‘Amma’ is similar to the traditional form of addressing a priest as ‘Father or Mother’ but originates from the desert monastic traditions of the 4th century. I appreciate the familial and contemplative nuance of ‘Amma’.”

Most recently, Taylor has retired from serving in parish ministry, but she continues to serve as a chaplain at Franklin Memorial Hospital. “It is my intention to focus on the changing dynamics of family life, spend more time in my studio, and get outside more to where the inspiration for my painting awaits. My husband, Jim, and I reside in Kingfield, gateway to many adventures to share together.” For more information about Taylor, contact: Ammataylorfineart@gmail.com.

Other artists at the Guild are:

Alana Ranney photography, fiber art, (hats, mittens), jewelry, magic wands, and much more. Betsy Bass photography. Brian Gibson oil paintings. Catherine Hudson pottery and liquid art. Claudia Diller calendars and note cards. Cynthia Knowles photography, pen and ink drawings, tote bags, painted rocks and much more. Deborah Dubord, of Good Deeds, aprons and tote bags. Dale Maloney wood oars, walking sticks and charcuterie boards. Jean Benson pottery. Joyce Harvey fiber art (hats, mittens, scarves, soft sculptures, baskets and small rugs. John Reed jewelry and ornaments. John Pease stained glass and fused glass. John Brown of Twisted Creations enchanted twisted and unique wood tables, wood furniture, cutting boards, Gandalf staffs and much more. Lisa Leavitt, of Freedom Felt, wool sculptural fiber art. Jo Eaton fiber art, hats and wool heart jewelry pins. Nita Casey plein air oil paintings, pastels and watercolors. Greg West wood furniture and much more. Greg Thomas paper collage art, photography, and acrylic paintings. Saskia Reinholt original barn quilts, acrylic paintings, jewelry, soy candles in tea cups and much more. Peggy Brackett jewelry, acrylic paintings, watercolors and note cards. Patty Thomas, of Alpine Design, ski art, acrylic paintings and aromatherapy. Raymond and Karen Corson frames, cutting boards, cribbage boards and more. Susan Hudson fused glass art and glass Sugarloaf ornaments. Patricia Buck wool sweaters, Sugarloaf pottery and glassware, and much more. Melisa Thomas, of Twin Moon Images, digital paintings, acrylic paintings and photography. Ros Gibson fine fiber art, clothing, tote bags and more. RJ (Bob) Gray Jr. leather work, relief block prints. Kristin Lee-Ziehler photography. The High Peaks Artisan Guild is located right next door to Longfellow’s Restaurant on Main St. The Guild will be serving light refreshments.

Also participating is Rolling Fatties, located by Skowhegan Savings Bank on Main St. They always have something going on.

For more information, visit Kingfield Friday Artwalk’s Facebook page or email Patty Thomas at alpinedesign8866@gmail.com.

The next Artwalks are scheduled for Feb. 2, March 1 and April 5.