Western Mountains Photography Show winners announced

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts held the awards ceremony for the 8th Annual Western

Mountain Photography Show on September 10, 2021. The Theme for the 2022 Exhibit was

AMERICANA.

The 2022 Winners are:

Best in Show: Jen Hickey, “Cadillac Vista”

Color Category:

1st Place: William Burke “Play Ball”

2nd Place: Jen Hickey “Midday Midway”

3rd Place: Mark Turner “Biplanes”

Black & White Category:

1st Place: Peggy Torello “On the Mother Road, America’s Main Street”

2nd Place: Kathy White “Elmwood Junction”

People’s Choice award & 3rd Place: Wes Connally “American Gothic Revisited”

For more information visit rangeleyarts.org