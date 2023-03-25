Whistlestop Concert Series 2023: Sandy River Music Festival lineup announced

FARMINGTON – The second annual Sandy River Music Festival kicks off May 27 and 28 at the Narrow Gauge Amphitheater and tickets are on sale now.

The Memorial Day weekend festival launches the 2023 season for the Whistlestop Concert Series. This second annual event is a weekend of live rock, folk, bluegrass music and camping under a spectacular view of Mt. Blue.

Saturday’s lineup includes the Adam Ezra Group, Coyote Island, Connor Garvey, the Jason Spooner Band and Sagittarius Rising. On Sunday, Griffin William Sherry, the Wolff Sisters, World Famous Grass Holes, King Kyote and Invite the Wild top the bill.

The Whistlestop Concert Series represents the realization of a long-time dream of bringing top acts to Maine’s foothills region.

“The Amphitheater is an ideal venue for outdoor concerts. People have been asking for outdoor concerts for years and we are thrilled to be able to bring them here,” said John Moore, Amphitheater owner and organizer of the Whistlestop Concert Series. “Just beyond the stage is Mt. Blue on the horizon. It’s a beautiful scene. We are truly blessed here in Farmington.”

A two-day pass is $50 and available at www.whistlestopconcertseries.com. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Food and beverage vendors will be available on site. Camping space is limited and filling fast. Campers should be prepared to dry camp since there are no hookups. The field can accommodate RVs and tents. RV space is $30 for the weekend. Tents are available for lease on a limited basis. Tents are $60 to $100 for the weekend, depending on the size.

The festival is sponsored by Franklin Savings Bank, Kyes Insurance and Blue Sky.

The Narrow Gauge Amphitheater is located at 123 Narrow Gauge Square in Farmington, behind the movie theater.

Other shows scheduled at the Whistlestop Concert Series this summer include An Evening with Slaid Cleaves and comedian Bob Marley.