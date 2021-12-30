Whistlestop Concert Series announces first annual Sandy River Music Festival

FARMINGTON – Live music returns to Farmington this summer with a two day music festival to be held at the Narrow Gauge outdoor theater- home to the popular Whistlestop Concert Series.

The Sandy River Music Festival will take place May 28 and 29 with a lineup of 10 bands over the course of two days. Headlining Saturday night will be the Mallett Brothers Band with local favorite GoldenOak topping Sunday night.

Tickets are available now at Narrow Gauge Cinemas or online at www.narrowgaugecinema.net at $30 for one day or $50.00 for both. Additionally, field camping for the two nights for both tents and fifth wheel campers will be available. Corporate sponsors for the festival include Franklin Savings Bank, Kyes Insurance, Tumbledown Brewing and Concert Cast.

Now entering its third year as a multi-use performance venue, the outdoor theater annually hosts some of the best bands in New England as well a wide variety of community events.

For more information call 778-2881.