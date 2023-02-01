Winter musical in Rangeley has been postponed, dates to be determined

RANGELEY – The original Jukebox Musical, “We’re Alright,” has been postponed with the new dates to be determined and announced.

The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents, “We’re Alright,” an RFA original, Jukebox Musical, at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley located at 2493 Main Street. To reserve your seat, visit rangeleyarts.org and click on the “Buy Tickets” tab at the top of the page. The Box Office will open one hour before showtime each night. Adult Admission for opening night (TBD) is $15, all other nights: $20 Admission for Youth (18 and under) is $10 for all shows!