Wonderfest, fundraiser for Wonderland Children’s Festival, to be held June 17

PHILLIPS – Wonderfest 2023 is coming up on Saturday, June 17 from 4 to 11 p.m. in Phillips. Hosted in the backyard of 43 Main Street, Morning Bridge Center, there will be three bands, a late-night jamming session, and delicious food. Both barbeque and vegan fare will be served. Donations that are collected go to support Wonderland Children’s Festival that takes place as a part of Phillips Old Home Days. Wonderfest is a family friendly event with fun activities for children including the Bubblarium Bubble Tent. For more information, text Susy Sanders (207) 491-7606 and say Wonderfest!