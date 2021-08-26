WRGY announces tenth anniversary on air

RANGELEY – WRGY is proud to celebrate its tenth year of broadcasting Community Radio for the Rangeley Region. Starting as a small 45w non-profit back in 2011, WRGY has slowly built its capacity to serve the community as a resource and as a connector.

“Like the region we serve, WRGY has had a decade of struggle and success as we have forged our path for the years ahead. We are seeing strong signs of growth and believe our region is poised to have an exceptional future, we look forward to playing an integral role in that process,” WRGY Board Chair Dave McMillan said. “We have kept our pencils sharp on our operating budget, while investing donations from our supporters in upgrading equipment and especially connectivity to create a signal that is clear and consistent, even in the rugged Maine winters in the western mountains continued McMillan.”

“We are actively engaged in creating local content that reflects this very special part of Maine We carry local gardening tips and tales of the region from Wanda Ferguson, book reports from the Middle School students at the local school, hand-cranked local music shows and a wide range of interviews with local and regional artists, performers as well as civic leaders. And we can’t forget Live basketball from the Collins Brackett Memorial gym every winter…that program is popular nation-wide,” interim Station Manager Ernest Gurnie said.

As part of the celebration, WRGY is very honored to be the recipient of a 10,000 dollar matching donation fund put together by a group of dedicated supporters. They are encouraging other listeners to donate and support WRGY by sending their donation to WRGY Radio, P O Box 844, Rangeley, ME 04970 or to go to the station’s website at wrgy.org, where listeners can safely donate on-line. Each contribution will be matched by this donation fund. WRGY is a non profit 503 (c) and all contributions are tax deductible.

“Like all of us, WRGY has basic monthly and annual costs as well as investments in our station to keep us moving into the future. We need the support of our listeners, who have always been the backbone of this Community Radio station. We always appreciate their support and look forward to serving them even better this coming decade,” Gurney said.