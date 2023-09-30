WRGY Lightning Fest to feature “Stop Making Sense” Talking Heads Concert Film

RANGELEY – “Stop Making Sense,” the classic Talking Heads 1984 concert film will be showcased on Saturday evening, October 14 at Rangeley’s Lakeside Theater. This special event will benefit the WRGY 90.5FM Lightning Strike Transmitter Fund and features a performance film that is generally considered to be the greatest concert movie of all time. It was selected in 2021 for preservation in the US National Film Registry by the library of Congress for its cultural and aesthetic significance. This 40th anniversary restoration of the film has been re-released and recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. In recognition of the new release, the New York Times described the film as “both a definitive 1980s period piece and a prophecy.”

The evening’s festivities will benefit WRGY’s Lightning Strike fund-raising effort. The station’s transmitter site atop Saddleback sustained a direct lightning strike on June 14 which did extensive damage to the internet and power infrastructure, and damaged WRGY’s transmitter, studio linkage and processing equipment. Over the air broadcasting resumed after two months on August 21 thanks to the efforts of volunteers who arranged for donation of equipment, technical support and a backup transmitter. Some of the repairs are temporary solutions and the fund-raising drive will lead to more permanent repairs, including a new transmitter, which will result in even greater broadcasting capacity.

Doors will open at 7:00 for a cash bar and to view a Rangeley Lakes Regional School (RLRS) Student Art Show, a gift raffle, WRGY studio tour, and the opportunity to record station ID’s. Prior to the film, starting at 7:30 patrons will enjoy a live musical performance, welcoming remarks from the Rangeley Friends of the Performing Arts (RFPA) and WRGY, and awards for the Student Art Show. The film will air at 8:00. Tickets are available through the RFPA and are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Limited cabaret table seating (five tables only) is available for $100 per table (seats four). This event is co-sponsored by WRGY, RFPA, the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce, and the RLRS. For more information please contact WRGY through its website www.wrgy.org, email at wrgyradio@gmail.com, or by calling 207-864-9749.