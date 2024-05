RANGELEY – Rangeley Friends of the Arts (RFA) is hosting two drama camps this summer. Youth Drama Week 2024 is July 8-12. Teen Drama week 2024 is August 5-9.

Scholarships are available. For registration forms and complete info, visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on “All Events-Drama Camps” at the top of the page or call the RFA at 207-864-5000.