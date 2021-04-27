Zoom panel discussion with Keyboard Festival performers

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington invites the general public to attend a Live Zoom Panel Discussion to conclude its recent online Keyboard Festival. The Zoom discussion will be moderated by Aaron Wyanski, Assistant Professor of Music at UMF, and he will be joined by the three performing keyboard artists from the Keyboard Festival: Rebecca Pechefsky, David Kim, and George Lopez. This live online event will be on Sunday, May 2 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

This event is available free of charge to those who previously registered for the series or any of the individual concerts. For those not registered for the earlier events, tickets can be purchased for the live discussion at $10 per household by signing up at https://www.artsfarmington.org. Once signed up, you will receive the necessary link to participate in the discussion by separate email 24-hours prior to the discussion date.

This will be an opportune time to learn from the Keyboard Festival artists and to ask questions.