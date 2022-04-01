Central Maine Community College offering free land surveyor technician 1 course

FARMINGTON – The Center for Workforce and Professional Development at Central Maine Community College (CMCC) is partnering with area employers and service providers to recruit candidates interested in becoming qualified Land Surveyor Technicians. Information and links to register for the free program are available at https://cmconnect.cmcc.edu/ICS/Training/. The first of four free Land Surveyor Technician I Course begins on Thursday, April 21st with three additional sessions to follow in June, July and August.

The Survey Technician I course provides preparatory training for a nationally recognized Land Survey Technician certification. The 15-hour course covers the setup for surveying stations, sequence stationing, data collection, recording observed angles, recording distances, utilizing point coding, and taking survey notes. The course will also cover reading topographical maps, CAD software operations, and following safety guidelines in the field.

Students who successfully complete the course will earn a digital Land Survey Technician micro credential signifying successful course completion and be empowered to earn a nationally recognized land survey technician certification through Certified Survey Technician (CST). The average starting wage for a Land Surveyor in this region is $31,400 with tremendous opportunity for employment.

This program is funded by Maine Quality Centers (MQC). The course materials and exam fee are also covered. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, possess a high school diploma, GED, or HiSet, and be a U.S. citizen and/or authorized to work in the U.S. Criminal background check and current vaccination records will be required by employers. Additionally, candidates in MQC-funded programs must be a dislocated, unemployed, or underemployed worker, or someone whose job has been adversely affected by COVID-19. Underemployed can be considered as working part-time but looking for full-time work or working in an occupation below one’s skillset. Candidates are only eligible to participate in one MQC program being offered at any of the seven colleges in the Maine Community College System.

For more information or to register, please contact Central Maine Community College’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or 207-755-5280.

About Central Maine Community College:

The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College provides customized training programs to business, government, nonprofit and other organizations throughout Androscoggin, Oxford, Franklin, and Lincoln counties. In addition, they offer both non-credit classes and certification programs on a wide range of subject matter. Their mission is to support community and promote economic development by offering the highest quality training and professional development courses to business and industry coupled with access to training grants for new and expanding businesses.

