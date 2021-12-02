Adult learning scholarship opportunity

FARMINGTON – The Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery scholarships provide an opportunity for deserving adult students (students beyond high-school age) residing in Franklin County who wish to receive financial assistance toward furthering their education.

This renewable scholarship helps recipients return to school to continue their education at the post-secondary level. Preference is given to students for whom a scholarship would make a significant difference in their ability to attend school.

“First-time applicants may, but need not be enrolled in a degree-granting program,” said Tania Dawson, Franklin County Community College liaison. “It can also be used for certification programs like nursing assistants, medical assistants, IT support specialists, welding, HVAC, and many more.”

Application requirements include:

Personal statement as to why the individual has chosen the particular course of study and how it will help achieve career goals

A letter of recommendation from a teacher, employer, professional contact or friend in support of the individual’s application

For additional information Dawson can be reached at 207-779-2554.

Completed applications can be mailed to: Tania Dawson, Franklin Memorial Hospital, ATTN: Education Dept, 111 Franklin Health Commons, Farmington, ME 04938. The current application deadline is December 10.