Allied Physical Therapy announces new logo

FARMINGTON – Allied Physical Therapy recently announced their new, updated logo, pictured below. The logo comes as part of the recent sale of Allied PT to new owners, Justin and Kathryn Longhurst.

“It felt like the right time to make this change as a step in the evolution of Allied PT. It helps to reflect what we do, and the community we serve,” Justin Longhurst, PT, DPT, ATC said. “We will keep the same foundation of providing excellent care to our patients and treating them like they are our own family, but we also want to keep building on this by bringing an element of community to our focus.”

Allied PT was founded in 1986 by Dennis Flanagan, PT, DPT, OCS, opening their doors in Portland, Maine, and then moving to Farmington, Maine in 1991. It is the oldest private practice physical therapy clinic in the state of Maine. Flanagan sold the practice to Justin and Kathryn Longhurst in January of 2021.

The new logo is meant to represent movement and the promise to get you back on your feet.

“So many people in our community love being outdoors and we wanted to use the mountain in our new logo to represent that we want to get you back out doing what you love,” Kathryn said. “The hope is for this to be widely recognized as a symbol of outstanding physical therapy care in this area, as well as an integral part of this wonderful community.”

Allied PT offers outpatient physical and occupational therapy for all ages and all injuries. To make an appointment, Allied PT can be reached at 207-778-6469.