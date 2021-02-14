Allied Physical Therapy welcomes new PT assistant

FARMINGTON – Allied Physical Therapy is proud to welcome Seth Harris as our newest staff member. Harris joins Allied as a Physical Therapist Assistant, but actually got his start with Allied a few years ago working as an aide.

Harris also had an opportunity to work closely with our therapy staff and patients during a clinical rotation while he was enrolled in the Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) program at Kennebec Valley Community College. Harris graduated from KVCC in 2018 and worked at Ascent Rangeley Lakes Rehab, where he continued to expand upon his education and treated a variety of patients of all ages. Harris looks forward to applying these experiences and his knowledge to helping patients at Allied.

“I had a chance to work for Allied while I was in PTA school, and I enjoyed how professional and caring everyone was. I am very excited to now be part of the team and its great reputation,” he said.

“When Seth worked for our clinic previously, we got to see firsthand his depth of knowledge and wonderful personality,” said Justin Longhurst, owner of Allied Physical Therapy. “We are thrilled to have Seth back as part of our team. We know that he will provide incredible care to our patients.”

Harris has more than 10 years of experience working with the public in various customer service and leadership roles. Being a PTA allows the opportunity to work with patients closely, something Harris truly enjoys about his profession.

“I love having the opportunity to connect with people, hear their stories, and help them achieve their goals. This could be an athlete looking to return to sports next season, or someone who is recovering from an injury and is looking forward to walking their dog again. Everyone has different goals in life and I enjoy helping them get to where they want to go.”

A Farmington native, Harris is excited to serve the local community where he lives. “A big part of what makes a community great is the people who live in it, and it feels good giving back to those people who share it with me.”

Allied Physical Therapy offers outpatient physical and occupational therapy for all ages. APT is accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling 207-778-6469.