Allied Realty welcomes new agent

Allied Realty is pleased to welcome Robert Witt to its growing team of real estate agents. He will be working out of Allied’s Wilton office.

Robert Witt is a native of Franklin County and longtime resident of Farmington/Wilton. He has worked in the local healthcare industry for the last 35 years and now is excited to offer the same quality and commitment to his clients in real estate. If you’re considering selling or buying, please contact him at (207) 491-1270 or email him at rwitt@alliedrealty.net.