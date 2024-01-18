Androscoggin promotes executive leadership

LEWISTON – Steve Doyon, previously Director of Technology & Facilities, has been promoted to serve as Chief Technology Officer at Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice. Doyon has been with the organization since 1997 when he was hired as a part-time employee working on the facility maintenance team.

He has since gone on to earn an undergraduate degree in Information Technology from University of Phoenix, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine. Over the years Doyon has held several leadership positions of progressive importance to the overall success of Androscoggin’s mission.

In his new role, Steve will serve on the organization’s executive leadership team ensuring that Androscoggin evolves its digital capabilities and data insights to drive exemplary clinical and operational performance supported by a state-of-the-art information technology center of excellence. He will also grow Androscoggin’s Health Informatics team supporting our electronic health records platforms, and expand data analytics capabilities that will enhance clinical outcomes and operational performance with the use of predictive analytics and a comprehensive data warehouse. As a member of the executive leadership team, Doyon will provide influential leadership in all governance matters including our patient and employee experiences, quality, safety and security, and fiscal oversight.