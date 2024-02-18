Applications now open for CEI’s Tastemakers Initiative

BRUNSWICK – To support and expand Maine’s food production capabilities, Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) in partnership with FocusMaine is offering the Tastemakers Initiative for a sixth time. Applications are open to Maine agriculture, aquaculture or fishery businesses or companies that source from Maine agriculture, aquaculture, or fisheries.

The Tastemakers Initiative helps established food and beverage companies in Maine expand and improve production capacity, create jobs, and meet targeted growth goals.

Grants of up to $25,000 will be awarded through a competitive review process. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 1, 2024, at midnight EST. Details about the program can be found on CEI’s website: https://www.ceimaine.org/advising/business/agriculture/tastemakers/

About CEI: Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) works to build a just, vibrant, and climate-resilient future for people and communities in Maine and rural regions by integrating finance, business expertise and policy solutions in ways that make the economy work more equitably. More at www.ceimaine.org.

About FocusMaine: FocusMaine is a dynamic, data-driven, private sector-led initiative collaborating with influential leaders to accelerate the growth of high-potential industries, creating quality jobs, and shaping a future-ready economy. Over the past five years, FocusMaine sectors’ growth outpaced Maine’s overall growth, and companies participating in FocusMaine programs catalyzed 468 net new jobs, generating an additional $170 million in sales revenue, $46 million in earnings, and 472 indirect and induced job.