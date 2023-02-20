Applications now open for CEI’s Tastemakers Initiative

BRUNSWICK – To support and expand Maine’s food production capabilities, CEI is offering its Tastemakers Initiative for a fifth time. Applications are open to Maine-based companies that produce food and beverages for human consumption and source from Maine agriculture, aquaculture, or fisheries.

The Tastemakers Initiative, sponsored by FocusMaine, helps established food and beverage companies in Maine expand and improve production capacity, create jobs, and meet targeted growth goals by offering funding in the amount of $10,000 for tailored consulting services.

Fifteen to twenty eligible businesses will be awarded $10,000 each in 2023. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 3, 2023 at midnight EST.

Details about the program can be found on CEI’s website.

About CEI

Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) works to build a just, vibrant and climate-resilient future for people and communities in Maine and rural regions by integrating finance, business expertise and policy solutions in ways that make the economy work more equitably. More at www.ceimaine.org.

About FocusMaine

FocusMaine is a private sector-led initiative to accelerate the creation of quality jobs in Maine by investing in three of Maine’s most globally competitive and high-growth fields: agriculture, aquaculture, and biopharmaceuticals—and strengthening Maine’s workforce capacity. Find out more at www.focusmaine.org