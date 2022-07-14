Applications open for NVME Online Entrepreneurship Training

FARMINGTON – New Ventures Maine has an open call for Venturing Forth: Business Planning for Entrepreneurs, a tuition-free, comprehensive, online course starting August 23, 2022.

For new entrepreneurs or existing business owners, Venturing Forth helps participants create a written business plan from start to finish with feedback from facilitators and fellow entrepreneurs. The 14-week course covers topics including the customer, competition, marketing, recordkeeping, taxes, financing, legal aspects, and more. In-class activities, guest speakers, and homework assignments lead to the completed business plan and road map for success. This comprehensive course includes three follow-up networking sessions.

Individuals complete an online application and attend an orientation and individual interview to participate in the class. Applications are due by noon on Monday, August 15, 2022 and are accessible online.

The Venturing Forth class will meet remotely via Zoom on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., August 23 through November 22.

“Business owners work through this intensive class with their peers who are facing similar challenges and solving similar problems,” said NVME Program Director Jean Dempster. “We cover a great deal of material in depth with the goal of each entrepreneur finishing the class with a complete business plan.”

Anyone with a business idea or current business is welcome to apply. The 60-hour course also qualifies for three pass/fail credits from the University of Maine at Augusta upon approval of a completed business plan.

To request or complete an application, register for the orientation, or learn more, contact Gigi Guyton at New Ventures Maine (gigi.guyton@maine.edu) or visit the New Ventures Maine website.