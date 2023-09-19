Bangor Savings Bank continues commitment to customers and community through leadership development

FARMINGTON – Bangor Savings Banks has promoted two existing team members and welcomed a new employee to the Farmington branch.

Janet Brennick has been promoted to branch manager of Bangor Savings Bank’s Farmington, Maine branch. She joined the Bank in 2002, most recently serving as assistant branch manager of the Bank’s Rumford branch. Born and raised in Mexico, ME, Janet is a highly engaged community member, volunteering as Board Vice Chair with RSU #10 School and President of the Adam G Gatchell Memorial Fund. Janet has held leadership roles for more than 15 years. She is committed to fostering a positive team environment and providing an excellent experience for her customers.

Sara St. Pierre has been promoted to consumer banking relationship manager based at the Farmington branch. Sara has been with Bangor Savings Bank for 17 years and held many roles, most recently serving as assistant branch manager of the Farmington branch. She has lived in Wayne, ME for the last 13 years and is deeply involved in the local community, currently leading the First Impressions team at Centerpoint Community Church.

Alicia Tingley has joined Bangor Savings Bank as assistant branch manager of the Farmington branch. Alicia’s professional experience includes over 6 years in operations with Bath Iron Works, most recently in the role of Program Manager. She is enthusiastic about building genuine relationships with customers and supporting the Farmington community in her new position.

“Janet, Alicia and Sara bring exceptional skills and leadership experience to each of their roles,” said Steven Stout, VP, Central Maine Regional Market Manager. “We are thrilled to have this talented and dynamic team serving our customers and community in Farmington and its surrounding communities.”

About Bangor Savings Bank: Bangor Savings Bank, with over $7 billion in assets, offers retail banking, business and comprehensive commercial banking, payment and corporate services, HR and payroll technologies, merchant solutions, and more. Headquartered in Bangor, Maine, the Bank was founded in 1852 and is in its 171st year, and currently has 68 branches in Maine and New Hampshire and business and/or loan production offices in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Bangor Savings Bank and The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation invested more than $4 million into the region through sponsorships, grants, and partnership initiatives last year. Bangor Savings Bank is an equal-opportunity employer. To learn more, please visit us at www.bangor.com. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender.