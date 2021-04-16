Bangor Savings Bank donates early $1.2 Million COVID-19 relief and diversity, equity, and inclusion effort

BANGOR – With 2020 certain to be remembered for COVID-19 and social unrest, Bangor Savings Bank focused its charitable giving in precisely those areas and finished its fiscal year with nearly $1.2 million in combined gifts and grants to Maine and New Hampshire organizations that are addressing those critical areas. As the nation continues to grapple with the ramifications of the pandemic, Bangor Savings Bank remains committed to addressing the urgent and ongoing needs brought on by COVID-19 and the country’s deep-rooted history of systemic racism and social inequity, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Supporting our communities through corporate giving, grant-making, volunteerism, and creative community partnerships are central to Bangor Savings Bank’s promise,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO, Bob Montgomery-Rice. “Throughout the pandemic, our team has worked quickly and passionately to offset its devastating impact by identifying and supporting the organizations providing critical aid to our communities. We also provided aid to organizations working to address racial and social injustice, structural unfairness and economic disparity, all longstanding issues intensified by the historic events that transpired over the past year. We recognize there is more work to be done and remain committed to helping lead meaningful change in the communities we serve.”

The financial grants and gifts were distributed from two different giving sources: The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation, and the Bangor Savings Bank Corporate Giving Program. The nearly $1.2 million contributed towards COVID-19 relief and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) efforts was just part of the $3.2 million the Bank and its Foundation invested into the community during its Fiscal Year. Other areas of giving included culture and arts, workforce development, education, and social and civil services.

Over the course of the Bank’s Fiscal Year 2021, which ended March 31, the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation distributed nearly $500,000 in grants across 29 organizations. Diverse in their geography and initiatives, the selected organizations make education, health, and basic need services accessible to vulnerable communities across New Hampshire and Maine.

Additionally, 64 community nonprofits across the regions received almost $700,000 from the Bank’s Corporate Giving Program, with more than $300,000 dispersed for COVID-19 relief and just under $400,000 to DEI initiatives. Other support included meals the Bank provided for the many frontline workers responsible for supporting and aiding pandemic related efforts throughout Maine and New Hampshire.

“Every single one of these organizations contribute to the well-being of our communities, and we appreciate all they are doing to help our neighbors during times of great need,” said Montgomery-Rice. “Bangor Savings Bank is honored to further support these organizations that are making a positive difference and we wish them continued success.”

With support from Bangor Savings Bank, these organizations will continue to enrich their communities, developing new avenues of support for those most affected by the turbulence brought on by the pandemic, and institutional social and racial disparities.

Bangor Savings Bank Foundation Grants:

COVID-19 Relief

Atlantic Partners EMS Inc. – Kennebec County, ME

Bangor Region YMCA – Penobscot County, ME

Gather – Rockingham County, NH

Good Shepherd Food Bank – Statewide, ME

The Locker Project – Cumberland County, ME

New Hampshire Food Bank – Statewide, NH

Northeast Kingdom Community Action – Orleans County, VT

United Way of Eastern Maine – Statewide, ME

Veggies to Table – Lincoln County, ME

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine – Cumberland County, ME

Downeast Adaptive Youth Recreation INC – Hancock County, ME

Healthy Homeworks – Cumberland & Androscoggin Counties, ME

Holocaust Human Rights Center of Maine – Kennebec County, ME

Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project – Cumberland County, ME

Krempels Center – Rockingham County, NH

Maine Boys to Men – Cumberland County, ME

Schoodic Arts for All – Hancock County, ME

Combined COVID-19 Relief & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

Bangor School Department – Penobscot County, ME

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine – Knox County, ME

The Center for Grieving Children – Cumberland County, ME

The Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges – Statewide, ME

Greater Portland Family Promise – Cumberland County, ME

Maine Department of Education – Statewide, ME

Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program – Cumberland County, ME

National Collaborative for Digital Equity – Hillsborough County, NH

Partnership for Oral Health – Statewide, ME

Southern Maine Astronomers – Cumberland County, ME

The University of Maine Foundation’s Hudson Museum – Penobscot County, ME

Waldo County Woodshed – Waldo County, ME

Corporate Giving Program Recipients:

COVID-19 Relief

Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook – Aroostook County, ME

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter – Penobscot County, ME

Camp Capella – Hancock County, ME

Capital Region Food Program – Merrimack County, NH

Concord Coalition to End Homelessness – Merrimack County, NH

The Friends Program – Merrimack County, NH

Gather – Rockingham County, NH

Good Samaritan Agency – Penobscot County, ME

Good Shepherd Food Bank – Statewide, ME

The Locker Project – Cumberland County, ME

Maine Bankers Association – Statewide, ME

Mid Coast-Parkview Health – Cumberland County, ME

New Horizons – Hillsborough County, NH

Northern Light Health – Statewide, ME

The Open Door – Essex County, MA

The Opportunity Alliance – Cumberland County, ME

Portsmouth Music and Arts – Rockingham County, NH

Preble Street – Cumberland County, ME

Union Street Brick Church – Penobscot County, ME

United Way of Eastern Maine – Penobscot County, ME

The Yellow Tulip Project – Statewide, ME

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

Adrian Osvalado Espinoza Garcia D/B/A Empanada Club – Cumberland County, ME

Antoine’s Tailor Shop & Formal Wear – Cumberland County, ME

The Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire – Rockingham County, NH

Building Community in NH – Hillsborough County, NH

C. Love Cookie Project LLC – Cumberland County, ME

Central Maine Growth Council’s Small Business Resiliency Grant – Cumberland County, ME

The Committee to Restore the Abyssinian Meeting House – Cumberland County, ME

Community Concepts – Androscoggin County, ME

Cross Cultural Community Services – Cumberland County, ME

Darryl Stewart D/B/A Deko’s Kutz – Hancock County, ME

Decontie & Brown Inc. – Penobscot County, ME

Ebenezer Akakpo D/B/A Akakpo & Co. – Cumberland County, ME

Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire – Hillsborough County, NH

First Light Learning Journey – Statewide, ME

Four Directions Development Corporation – Penobscot County, ME

Greenlight Maine – Statewide, ME

Indigo Arts Alliance – Cumberland County, ME

International Institute of New England, Inc. – Hillsborough County, NH

Island Institute – Knox County, ME

Leslie T. Douglas – Cumberland County, ME

Maine Initiatives – Cumberland County, ME

Maine Justice Foundation – Kennebec County, ME

Maine Women’s Lobby Education Fund – Kennebec County, ME

Marin Skin Care – Cumberland County, ME

The Mel King Institute: Alliance for Racial Equity – Suffolk County, MA

Mount Kearsarge Indian Museum – Merrimack County, NH

Mumbai to Maine LLC – Lincoln County, ME

Organization for Refugee & Immigrant Success – Hillsborough County, NH

Portland Parks Conservancy – Cumberland County, ME

Racial Equity and Justice – Penobscot County, ME

Requity Labs – Hillsborough County, NH

Somali Bantu Community Association of Maine (Little Jubba) – Androscoggin County, ME

The University of Maine Foundation’s Hudson Museum – Penobscot County, ME

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness – Penobscot County, ME

Women In Need, Inc. – Cumberland County, ME

Combined COVID-19 Relief & Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiatives

Al Badoo Community Association of Maine – Cumberland County, ME

Golden Opportunity – Androscoggin County, ME

Maine College of Art – Cumberland County, ME

Maine-Wabanaki REACH – Penobscot County, ME

New Hampshire Public Radio – Statewide, NH

Partners for Peace – Penobscot County, ME

Penobscot Community Health Care – Penobscot County, ME

Wabanaki Women’s Coalition – Penobscot County, ME