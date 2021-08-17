Bangor Savings Bank Foundation awards $73,060

BANGOR – Further investing in the growth and success of communities across Maine and New Hampshire, the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation has awarded $73,060 to 16 nonprofits dedicated to enriching the region’s quality of life. Among the services provided by these grantees: family support and childcare, youth programming, basic need access, arts and culture, mental health, social equity, and more.

“It is because of the work of our philanthropic and nonprofit partners that we are able to provide support that contributes to bettering our communities,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Each of these grant recipients is essential to strengthening the quality of life for those that they serve through their unique and important efforts.”

Grants awarded by the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation focus on building and maintaining prosperous, livable, and vibrant communities throughout Maine and New Hampshire. The awards during this round of giving ranged from $2,000 – $5,000.

The following grant recipients embody the critical work being done throughout the region:

Maine

$5,000

Western Maine Play Museum

Wilton, Franklin County, ME

The Western Maine Play Museum welcomes and validates children as they learn and play, offering a safe place where youngsters and adults are encouraged to explore new concepts, share their talents and abilities, and build trust among each other.

Acadia Family Center

Southwest Harbor, Hancock County, ME

Acadia Family Center provides personal, safe, high-quality outpatient therapy for individuals and families suffering from alcohol abuse, substance abuse, and/or mental health disorders, as well as education and prevention programming for community members and organizations throughout the region.

The Courageous Steps Project

Stillwater, Penobscot County, ME

The Courageous Steps Project raises awareness of the developmental challenges for children and young adults on the Autism Spectrum and connects them with resources to enhance success in school and life. Through its unique programs, Courageous Steps helps people of varied abilities step courageously beyond obstacles and towards a fulfilling life.

Furniture Friends

Westbrook, Cumberland County, ME

Furniture Friends supports the Greater Portland community by providing donated furniture to people in need. Furniture Friends partners with more than 120 organizations to identify people in need, then helps them to create homes and rebuild lives.

The Northern Lighthouse, Inc.

Mars Hill, Aroostook County, ME

Northern Lighthouse, Inc. supports families and children in building self-confidence, self-esteem, personal responsibility, and skill development while providing a safe residential six-bed facility for teen girls.

Pine Tree Society

Bath, Sagadahoc, ME with a Statewide Impact

Pine Tree Society provides children and adults with disabilities opportunities and means to create and live joy-filled lives for themselves and their families by meeting their unique needs and prioritizing the recreation of all its program members to build rich, lively futures.

Portland Farmers’ Market Association

Portland, Cumberland County, ME

Portland Farmers’ Market Association, part of the Maine Federation of Famers Markets, fosters a vibrant, sustainable farmers’ market community, which plays a key role in Maine’s local food network. The Federation, with the help of the Portland Farmers’ Market Association, increases food access and education to support farming viability.

Tedford Housing

Brunswick, Cumberland County, ME

Empowering individuals through the transition from homelessness to home, Tedford Housing provides emergency homeless shelter, supportive housing for previously homeless individuals and families, and homelessness prevention services.

Unity Public Library

Unity, Waldo County, ME

The Unity Public Library cultivates a curated collection of resources, granting community members access to an information hub, high speed Wi-Fi, and digital assets. The library also serves as a hub to connect community members around literature and art.

$4,500

Main Street Art Studio, Inc.

Sangerville, Piscataquis County, ME

Exhibiting unique artworks by Maine-based artists, the Main Street Art Studio offers classes, events, exhibitions and fundraisers, aiming to enrich and enliven the art community and expose local established and aspiring artists to a network for resources, support, and creativity.

$4,060

Stage East

Eastport, Washington County, ME

For more than twenty years, Stage East has produced three to four plays a year by and for the community of Eastport. Helping create and sustain consistent, meaningful, and community-driven theatre programming in Washington County, Stage East provides firsthand experience for local thespians.

$2,500

Challenger Learning Center of Maine

Bangor, Penobscot County, ME

The Challenger Learning Center provides educational programing for students, using simulation as an instructional tool to create exciting, cooperative learning experiences that engage students with science, math, and technology.

$2,000

Camp Sunshine

Casco, Cumberland County, ME

Camp Sunshine inspires hope and fosters joy for families with children experiencing serious and life-threatening illnesses. Through its unique, supportive program on Maine’s Sebago Lake, Camp Sunshine offers entire families a retreat-style getaway to build memories that last a lifetime and beyond.