Bangor Savings Bank Foundation awards more than $600,000 to nonprofits

FARMINGTON – Furthering its commitment to supporting nonprofit partners throughout Maine and New Hampshire, the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation awarded more than $600,000 to organizations across both states. Grant funding intends to contribute to the strength of our economy and communities by supporting initiatives dedicated to making the region more prosperous, livable, and vibrant.

Grant recipients are nonprofit organizations committed to improving life in northern New England, including those focused on providing services to refugees and immigrants, mental health resources and entrepreneurial studies for disadvantaged youth. As part of the Foundation’s latest grant cycle, 19 nonprofits will receive grants, with $200,500 being awarded this year and an additional $412,500 being distributed as multi-year grants for a total of $613,000 in grants funded.

“Supporting the hard work and purpose-oriented goals of our area nonprofits is an important step to bringing us closer together and strengthening our communities,” said Bob Montgomery-Rice, president and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. “Whether investing in our future through our area youth, supporting our refugee and immigrant community members, or lifting up our neighbors by providing resources and awareness about mental health, these organizations work tirelessly to improve life for us all.”

The following grant recipients in Maine, including The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies in Farmington:

$250,000 ($50,000 annually for five years): Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters, Portland, Maine (Statewide Impact)

Friends of Katahdin Woods & Waters is a nonprofit made up of people who are committed to working alongside the National Park Service to help protect, preserve, and promote Katahdin Woods & Waters National Monument. This multi-year grant goes towards infrastructure and education projects to elevate the visitor experience, improve accessibility, and provide a powerful introduction to the history, culture, and ecology of Katahdin Woods & Waters.

$250,000 ($50,000 annually for five years)

Maine Public, Lewiston, Maine (Statewide Impact)

Maine’s premiere, independent public media resource, Maine Public is recognized throughout the state and beyond for focusing on issues important to Maine citizens and relentlessly pursuing the truth. This multi-year grant will help support the construction of a modern broadcasting facility, including a newsroom and community collaboration space in Portland.

$25,000 ($12,500 annually for two years)

Raye’s Mustard Mill Museum, Eastport, Washington County, Maine

Raye’s Mustard Mill is a working museum in the island community of Eastport, Maine. Raye’s is the last remaining traditional stone ground mustard mill in North America. Grant money will support the museum’s restoration project, which includes a new museum building, preservation of vintage machinery and opportunities for enhanced tourism experiences.

$5,500, The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies, Farmington, Maine

The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies works to create a wide-reaching support system for workforce development and creative thinking, with the belief that an entrepreneurial mindset allows for a growing and prosperous community. Grant funds will help purchase equipment for disadvantaged youth, including computers, 3D printers, laser cutters and more to develop and launch businesses and careers.

$5,500, Seeds of Hope Neighborhood Center, Biddeford, Maine

Seeds of Hope partners with local communities and neighbors to find solutions to poverty and promote personal growth. The center is a place for people to see friends, share a meal, seek help in finding employment and access a variety of resources. Grant money will help install a handicap accessible shower and the addition of laundry machines for those experiencing homelessness.

Additional Recipients:

YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston, $5,500

City of Bangor (Bangor Public Health and Community Services Department), $5,500

Full Plates Full Potential, $5,500, Brunswick

Tide’s Institute & Museum of Art, $5,500, Eastport

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, $5,500, Ellsworth

Camp Susan Curtis, $5,500, Portland

Portland Museum of Art, $5,500

Mid-Coast Health Net Inc., $5,500, Rockland

Common Threads of Maine, $5,500, Westbrook