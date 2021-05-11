Bangor Savings Bank ranked second-best bank in US

BANGOR – Bangor Savings Bank has been ranked the second-best bank in the United States by Forbes in its annual “World’s Best Banks” list, an honor that reflects the Bank’s You Matter More promise and commitment to the communities it serves. This is the third consecutive year Maine’s biggest bank has been recognized by Forbes, jumping seven spots from last year.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized again as one of the World’s Best Banks by Forbes,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice. “This year especially, given the unprecedented challenges and economic uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, we are grateful for the unwavering support and trust of our customers and communities.”

Now in its third year, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to produce its 2021 “World’s Best Banks” rankings. More than 43,000 customers around the globe were surveyed for their opinions on their current and former banking relationships. The best banks in 28 different countries were ranked by overall recommendation and satisfaction, and key attributes like trust, fees, digital services and financial advice.

Bangor Savings Bank was ranked #22 on Forbes’ inaugural “World’s Best Banks” list in 2019 and soared to number nine in 2020 before being named as runner-up in the U.S. in 2021.

“This recognition is a testament to our dedicated employees who worked to accommodate our customers’ changing needs and circumstances, all while providing the same outstanding experience we’ve been known for throughout our 169-year history,” Montgomery-Rice added.

Amid a crisis-stricken year, Bangor Savings Bank leveraged its capabilities and resiliency to support individual and business customers by providing a variety of solutions and accommodations depending on the customer’s situation. As one of the leading lenders for the Small Business Administration in Northern New England, the Bank served as a critical delivery system for government relief programs. To ensure every business impacted by COVID-19 had access to the third round of Paycheck Protection Program funds, the Bank proactively reached out to business owners in underserved markets in Maine and New Hampshire that may have been left out of the first two rounds. These actions reflect the key role Bangor Savings Bank has played and will continue to play, in helping drive economic vitality in Northern New England during the pandemic and beyond.

View the complete list of World’s Best Banks and learn more about Forbes’ scoring methodology and ranking conditions here.