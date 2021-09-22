Barrett Made Architecture + Construction opens new office in Rangeley

RANGELEY – Barrett Made Architecture + Construction headquartered in Portland recently opened a second location in Rangeley. The additional location is strategically located to support the ongoing development at Saddleback Mountain and in the surrounding communities of Northwestern Maine.

The Rangeley office will serve as the center of operations for this Northwestern team. It will function as a full-service office, acting independently from the Portland headquarters. Since opening in Rangeley in May 2021, Barrett Made has created nine jobs, and over the next year plans to add another 10 jobs to this team.

Plans to establish a second office in Rangeley, stemmed from the start of several multi-phased re-development projects with Saddleback Mountain which started in early 2020. These include: renovations to the existing base lodge, development of a mid-mountain lodge, residential development and an A-Frame Community, and staff housing and additional parking capacity.

“Establishing an office in Rangeley was a natural decision for us. It is an amazing place and with more people moving to the Rangeley area means they’ll need quality services to rely on for their Architecture + Construction needs. We are excited to be contributing members of the community and to create inspiring places for people to enjoy” Rob Barrett, owner of Barrett Made, said.

Outside of Saddleback Mountain, additional projects in the area include the Architecture + Construction for a new Main Street development consisting of a new mixed-use cafe and coworking space, as well as several residential projects currently in the design and construction stages.

To learn more about Barrett Made visit www.barrettmade.com.