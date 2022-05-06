CA$H Maine will help Maine residents get $850 relief checks

AUGUSTA – Inflation relief checks in the amount of $850 for Maine residents are one result of the Maine State Legislature’s approval of the supplemental budget signed into law by Governor Mills on April 20, 2022.

The relief payments are to help with higher-than-usual costs due to inflation. Checks will be mailed via the U.S. Postal Service to residents starting in June.

Full-time residents who file a 2021 Maine income tax return by October 31, 2022 are eligible to receive the payments based on adjusted gross income. Eligible residents who have filed a 2021 Maine tax return do not need to take further action to receive a check.

Seniors receiving social security and others who do not typically file tax returns will need to file a 2021 Maine tax return to receive a check.

To receive free help with filing a 2021 Maine tax return to receive an $850 inflation relief check, please visit the CA$H Maine website.

Answers to questions regarding how and when Maine residents will begin receiving the relief checks can be found on the Office of Governor Janet T. Mills website.

CA$H Maine is a statewide collaboration of nine coalitions, comprised of 50 non- and for-profit partners, working together to help empower Maine individuals and families to achieve long-term financial stability.