Career Resource Fair to be held in Livermore Falls for Pixelle employees and general public

LIVERMORE FALLS – Maine Department of Labor’s Rapid Response Team is joining forces with RSU 73 Spruce Mountain Adult Education to host a career resource fair on Monday, December 5.

The career fair will be held at RSU 73 Spruce Mountain Adult Education Center at 9 Cedar Street in Livermore Falls, and is open to Pixelle employees and members of the public.

This event is in response to the upcoming closure of the Pixelle paper mill in Jay.

For more information contact Joseph Castaneda at joseph.castaneda@maine.gov or Robyn Raymond at rraymond@rsu73.com