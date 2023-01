PHILLIPS – CarrerCenter Consultants will be on the move. We can assist you with your job search, resume and interviewing location a registered apprenticeship, training and education assistance, federal bonding information, Veteran’s services and job search assistance.

We will be at the following locations on Thursday, January 12, 2023:

Rangeley Library 10 a.m. – Noon

Phillips Library 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.