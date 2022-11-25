CareerCenter consultants offer job search assistance across the county

WILTON – CarrerCenter Consultants will be on the move. They can assist you with your job search, resume and interviewing, locating a registered apprenticeship, training and education assistance, federal bonding information, veteran’s services and other job search assistance.

CarrerCenter Consultants will be at the following locations:

Thursday, December 1:

FedCap in Farmington, 10 a.m. – noon

Farmington Library, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Rangeley Library, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, December 8:

Carrabassett Library, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Stratton Library, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Phillips Library, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, December 15:

FedCap in Farmington, 10 a.m. – noon

Farmington Library, 1 – 3 p.m.